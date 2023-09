Committed to conclude CECA talks later this year: Australia trade minister

Liquidity overhang should not pose a risk to inflation: Ashima Goyal

Rate cuts possible when real interest rate becomes excessive: Jayant Varma

Value addition could hit 70% with memory chips made in India: Vaishnaw

AI-driven planning is Gati Shakti's new frontier, says DPIIT official

Heading to India with a clear focus, says Rishi Sunak ahead of G20 Summit

A look at the millet-rich culinary extravaganza that awaits G20 guests

Tharoor lauds India's sherpa after '200 hrs of non-stop negotiations' claim

G20 Summit: Global Biofuel Alliance & other initiatives launched by India

Embellished trees, floral works: New Delhi gets ready for G20 Summit

The launch of the Global Biofuels Alliance (GBA) at the G20 Summit signifies a pivotal moment for New Delhi's pursuit of sustainable energy solutions and its diplomacy around energy. Led

