Home / Economy / Interviews / Govt working on 25 chipsets with Indian IPR to fight cyberattacks: Vaishnaw

Govt working on 25 chipsets with Indian IPR to fight cyberattacks: Vaishnaw

Vaishnaw unravels the action on the ground and the move towards localisation

Ashwini Vaishnaw, minister for electronics and information technology, railways, and information and broadcasting
Ashwini Vaishnaw, minister for electronics and information technology, railways, and information and broadcasting

Surajeet Das Gupta
5 min read Last Updated : Apr 11 2025 | 11:42 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The semiconductor and AI (artificial intelligence) mission is moving fast even as it charts a $500 billion electronics-production target by 2030. Ashwini Vaishnaw, minister for electronics and information technology, railways, and information and broadcasting, in an interview with Surajeet Das Gupta in New Delhi, unravels the action on the ground and the move towards localisation. Edited excerpts:
 
Under the semiconductor scheme, the government has given a push to designing chips in the country through the design-linked incentive (DLI) scheme. How has been the response and how much work has been done?
 
We are working on designing 25 chipsets where the
