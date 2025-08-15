Have right to label content when it enters public domain: Priyank Kharge

The Karnataka government has not yet released any version of the so-called Misinformation and Fake News (Prohibition) Bill because it is going through interdepartmental consultations, after which it will be released for public comments, the state’s information technology minister, Priyank Kharge, tells Aashish Aryan in an interview.

Kharge, in New Delhi earlier this month to hold a roadshow promoting the Bangalore Tech Summit, says the panel to determine whether a piece of content constitutes misinformation, disinformation, or fake news will not have any government official. Edited excerpts:

What is the status of the fake news Bill?

It is undergoing interdepartmental