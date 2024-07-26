Financial bids for IDBI Bank by FY25-end: DIPAM Secy Tuhin Kanta Pandey

The disinvestment of IDBI Bank is gaining pace, says Tuhin Kanta Pandey, secretary, Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM), and financial bids for the bank could be called before the end of this financial year. In a conversation with Harsh Kumar and Shrimi Choudhary, he says the government is more in favour of a calibrated strategy rather than setting a big-bang target. Edited excerpts:

What is the status of IDBI Bank disinvestment?

I think it (clearance from the Reserve Bank of India) will be there any moment. We are in a position to start