Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Fusion Strategy can deliver low-cost solutions to masses: V Govindarajan

Vijay Govindarajan argues that AI and real-time data should be leveraged to radically transform physical products and the companies that make them

Vijay Govindarajan, Coxe Distinguished Professor of Management, Tuck School of Business at Dartmouth College
Premium

Vijay Govindarajan, Coxe Distinguished Professor of Management, Tuck School of Business at Dartmouth College

Kanika Datta
6 min read Last Updated : Mar 15 2024 | 12:15 AM IST
Artificial Intelligence (AI) is no longer a luxury for corporations but an imperative that must be integrated with decision-making in real time, says management guru Vijay Govindarajan of Tuck School of Business at Dartmouth College. In his latest book Fusion Strategy co-authored with Venkat Venkatraman, he argues that AI and real-time data should be leveraged to radically transform physical products and the companies that make them. He explains how in an email interview with Kanika Datta. Edited excerpts:    


In the opening chapter of your book you suggest that Indian companies lag global competitors in terms of AI adoption.

Also Read

A question of balance in age gating for children of the internet

World Bank slashes 2023 growth forecast for East Asia and Pacific to 5%

Avaya to focus on artificial intelligence, grow India talent by 20% in 1 yr

More than 80% Indian CEOs investing in GenAI for competitive edge: Report

Driven by artificial intelligence, Micron sees robust chip demand

'Our estimates & those on Tendulkar formula show poverty fall over 12 yrs'

India can reverse mkt access to EFTA if FDI commitments not met: Artieda

Any change in withdrawal stance will unsettle markets: Ashima Goyal

Indian economy still growing below its potential, says Jayanth R Varma

System in place to fix reconciliation row over tax payments: Revenue secy

Topics : Artificial intelligence Indian companies Digital economy India Inc earnings

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 15 2024 | 12:14 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveOne97 CommunicationsLok Sabha Election 2024 LIVEGopal SnacksGold Price TodayRelianceIPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon