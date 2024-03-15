Fusion Strategy can deliver low-cost solutions to masses: V Govindarajan

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is no longer a luxury for corporations but an imperative that must be integrated with decision-making in real time, says management guru Vijay Govindarajan of Tuck School of Business at Dartmouth College. In his latest book Fusion Strategy co-authored with Venkat Venkatraman, he argues that AI and real-time data should be leveraged to radically transform physical products and the companies that make them. He explains how in an email interview with Kanika Datta. Edited excerpts:

In the opening chapter of your book you suggest that Indian companies lag global competitors in terms of AI adoption.