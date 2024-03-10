India can reverse mkt access to EFTA if FDI commitments not met: Artieda

India and the European Free Trade Association (EFTA) member states (Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway, and Switzerland) were able to clinch the long-pending trade deal days before the election code of conduct kicks in. In an interview with Asit Ranjan Mishra, Swiss State Secretary for Economic Affairs Helene Budliger Artieda — who led the negotiations from the EFTA side — says both sides respected each other’s sensitivities to conclude the trade deal. Edited excerpts:

Is there a sense of relief and achievement that the deal could be signed just before the election season in India?

We were really racing against the clock.