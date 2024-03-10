Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

India can reverse mkt access to EFTA if FDI commitments not met: Artieda

$100 billion FDI is a massive number. It took my breath away, said Swiss State Secretary for Economic Affairs Helene Budliger Artieda

Swiss State Secretary for Economic Affairs Helene Budliger Artieda
Premium

Swiss State Secretary for Economic Affairs Helene Budliger Artieda

Asit Ranjan Mishra New Delhi
6 min read Last Updated : Mar 10 2024 | 11:15 PM IST
India and the European Free Trade Association (EFTA) member states (Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway, and Switzerland) were able to clinch the long-pending trade deal days before the election code of conduct kicks in. In an interview with Asit Ranjan Mishra, Swiss State Secretary for Economic Affairs Helene Budliger Artieda — who led the negotiations from the EFTA side — says both sides respected each other’s sensitivities to conclude the trade deal. Edited excerpts:

Is there a sense of relief and achievement that the deal could be signed just before the election season in India?

We were really racing against the clock.

Also Read

India-EFTA trade deal to bring in $100 billion investment in 15 years

16 years, 21 rounds of talks: India-EFTA free trade agreement a reality

India bargaining hard with EFTA countries for creation of 1 million jobs

India-EFTA trade deal raises concerns on domestic access of generic drugs

Medical groups raise concerns around India-EFTA after leaked documents

Any change in withdrawal stance will unsettle markets: Ashima Goyal

Indian economy still growing below its potential, says Jayanth R Varma

System in place to fix reconciliation row over tax payments: Revenue secy

60% may shift to new tax regime in FY24: CBDT chairman Nitin Gupta

We're on course to reaching inflation target of 4% in FY25: CEA Nageswaran

Topics : India EFTA trade EFTA India-Switzerland Switzerland

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 10 2024 | 11:15 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveMaha Shivratri 2024International Women's Day 2024Stock Market HolidayGold Price TodayIND vs ENG 5th Test Day 2 LIVE SCOREPM Modi | LPG cylinder pricesBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon