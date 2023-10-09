India is in the world's top three 5G ecosystems in just a year: Vaishnaw

Fixed broadband may trigger next leg of growth for RJio, Airtel: Analysts
Jio AirFiber: Reliance Jio to launch 5G-powered fixed wireless access today
Airtel to merge Sri Lanka ops with Dialog to make nation's largest telco
Growth prospects, deleveraging to drive gains for Bharti Airtel stock
Bharti Airtel Q4 net profit jumps 49% to Rs 3,005 cr, revenue up 14.3%
'Malaysia, Korea are preferred to India as global clinical trial sites'
MDBs need to be bigger and better, but donor money is constrained: ADB's Um
Telcos need to adopt segmented use cases to monetise 5G: Ericsson official
Recurring criticism of GDP methodology: Here's what experts have to say
MDBs need to be bolder, bigger: 15th Finance Commission chairman N K Singh