India is both a developed & developing country: Former German ambassador

Walter J Lindner, former German ambassador to India, has just released his book, What The West Should Learn From India, drawing from his diplomatic experience and deep engagement with the country. In an interview with Veenu Sandhu in New Delhi, he delves into India’s unique strengths and challenges, and why he thinks the country stands out as an example of sophisticated diplomacy. Edited excerpts:

In your view, what are the top things the West should learn from India?

Let’s start with IT and digitalisation. In India, digital transactions are everywhere. Whether it's in a Starbucks or buying cucumbers in the