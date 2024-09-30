India will take a multi-pronged approach to boost exports: Piyush Goyal

In an exclusive interview ahead of his US visit, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal discussed wide-ranging issues, including India’s export strategy, investment opportunities, key trade partnerships, manufacturing growth, the evolving trade relations with China, and more, with Shreya Nandi and Asit Ranjan Mishra at his office in Vanijya Bhawan. Edited excerpts:

Growth in developed countries is expected to slow in the coming years. Broadly what should India’s export strategy be? Should we be looking more at Southeast Asia? How do you see it in the context of geopolitical issues also cropping up?

India will have to