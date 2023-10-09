'Malaysia, Korea are preferred over India as global clinical trial sites'

IND vs MAL final: India come from behind to win 4th Asian Champions Trophy
India's contribution to global clinical trials at 4% during 2010-22: Study
Hockey: ACT 2023 today's matches - IND vs JAP, PAK vs KOR, CHN vs MAL
Satwik-Chirag scale new heights, beat top seeds to win Korea Open title
Asian Games: Olympic medalist Ravi Dahiya loses in trials to Atish Todakr
MDBs need to be bigger and better, but donor money is constrained: ADB's Um
Telcos need to adopt segmented use cases to monetise 5G: Ericsson official
Recurring criticism of GDP methodology: Here's what experts have to say
MDBs need to be bolder, bigger: 15th Finance Commission chairman N K Singh
This is last clear chance for MDBs: Ex-US Treasury secy Lawrence Summers