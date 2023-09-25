Multilateral development banks need to be bolder and bigger, says N K Singh

China, India will be locked in competition, cooperation at same time: Allan

Jobs more likely to be augmented than destroyed with Gen AI: ILO D-G

Rising GST mop-up an outcome of improved compliance: CBIC chairman

This is last clear chance for MDBs: Ex-US Treasury secy Lawrence Summers

Heading to India with a clear focus, says Rishi Sunak ahead of G20 Summit

G20 Summit: Cong chief Mallikarjun Kharge not invited to President's dinner

A look at the millet-rich culinary extravaganza that awaits G20 guests

Tharoor lauds India's sherpa after '200 hrs of non-stop negotiations' claim

Embellished trees, floral works: New Delhi gets ready for G20 Summit

N K Singh, co-chair of the G20 expert group on strengthening MDBs and chairman of the 15th Finance Commission, says he is expecting tangible progress on the MDB reform agenda

To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com