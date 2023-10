Rising GST mop-up an outcome of improved compliance: CBIC chairman

This is last clear chance for MDBs: Ex-US Treasury secy Lawrence Summers

MDBs need to be bolder, bigger: 15th Finance Commission chairman N K Singh

Recurring criticism of GDP methodology: Here's what experts have to say

Telcos need to adopt segmented use cases to monetise 5G: Ericsson official

Asian Games 2023 Day 2 Highlights: With 2 Golds, India 6th in medals tally

Asain Games 2023 closing ceremony: Live Streaming and all you need to know

Here's the list of India's medal winners in Asian Games 2023 till Sept 27

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) recently brought its capital management reforms that would unlock $100 billion in new funding capacity. ADB’s Managing Director General, Woochong Um , in a virtual interview

To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com