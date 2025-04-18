Pest and disease attacks on crops rising due to climate change: Scientist

Agriculture is one of the sectors most vulnerable to the effects of climate change on weather patterns across different parts of the world. In an interview with Business Standard, B M Prasanna, distinguished scientist and regional director for Asia at the International Maize and Wheat Improvement Center (CIMMYT), talks about some of the challenges that climate change poses to agriculture and ways to handle them. Edited excerpts:

How severe is the climate change problem for the agriculture sector?

Climate change is undoubtedly a reality, and it is already influencing agri-food systems in several major ways, including the frequent incidence of