The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh has set a target of being a $1-trillion economy and reaching this milestone may not be an uphill task for the state. The role of micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) has always been important in the development of UP, but now, experts feel there is a need to focus on the micro sector. A separate policy should come up for micro industries and special promotions are needed for this sector. Noted industrialist of UP and chairman of Jet Knitwears Balram Narula, a panelist at the Samriddhi programme discussions, spoke to Siddharth Kalhans regarding the MSME sector and the industrial scenario in UP.How important is the role of MSMEs in UP to reach the $1-trillion economy target?It is a welcome move for the people and industries of UP to set a target of reaching a trillion-dollar economy. It is true that everyone is accepting the important role of MSMEs in meeting this goal. In my opinion, the micro sector would play a crucial role in reaching this level along with small and medium industries. There is a need to think about the micro sector and frame separate policies for it. The micro sector has great potential for growth.So, you think there is a need for a separate policy and special incentives for the micro sector?The MSME sector includes industries ranging from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 500 crore. I believe that there should be a separate policy and guidelines for the micro sector, which is very small compared to medium-and-small industries. If the micro units get special incentives and promotions, they would flourish. Be it in family or the society, the weaker ones always get special attention. Same applies to the micro sector also. The number of micro units is several lakhs and a large number of people are engaged in it. Strengthening the micro sector would bring a lot of change.New industrial clusters are coming up but what is the condition of old centres such as Kanpur?It is good that new industrial clusters have emerged in UP. As far as Kanpur is concerned, things are not bright. Recently, there has been an announcement for setting up a textiles park but that is not for Kanpur. The textiles park is being set up at Sundila town, which is on the border of Lucknow and Hardoi district. Textiles is the soul of Kanpur. If the textiles park would have been established here, there could be development and benefits to the people. But I think the state government had something better in its mind. That is why the park has been shifted to Sandila.Kanpur has been the hub of leather and hosiery industries. How is the scene now?Again, I would like to raise the same issue of the micro sector. If proper attention is given to this sector, there would be a lot of change. The micro sector plays a major role in the growth of the leather and hosiery industries. I don’t doubt the intentions of the government but feel that it has not given a thought to it. As soon as a policy for the micro sector is ready, the leather and hosiery industries would shine.