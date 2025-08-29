We're creating a system for shipbuilding in India, says Sarbananda Sonowal

The world’s leading shipbuilders are interested in manufacturing in India because the government is creating infrastructure, said Sarbananda Sonowal, Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, in an interview at the Business Standard Infrastructure Summit in New Delhi. “We are creating a massive ecosystem,” he told Business Standard’s Shailesh Dobhal. Edited excerpts:

Vadhavan in Maharashtra will be the biggest port in India, getting an investment of ₹76,000 crore. There’s another port coming up in Nicobar as well. When do you think these ports will be completed?

The first phase [of Vadhavan port] is expected to be completed by 2029 and second