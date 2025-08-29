Friday, August 29, 2025 | 06:15 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Economy / Interviews / We're creating a system for shipbuilding in India, says Sarbananda Sonowal

We're creating a system for shipbuilding in India, says Sarbananda Sonowal

First phase [of Vadhavan port] is expected to be completed by 2029 and second by 2037, says Sonowal

Ports and Shipping Minister Sarbananda Sonowal at the Business Standard Infrastructure Summit
BS Reporter New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Aug 29 2025 | 6:08 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The world’s leading shipbuilders are interested in manufacturing in India because   the government is creating infrastructure, said Sarbananda Sonowal, Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, in an interview at the Business Standard Infrastructure Summit in New Delhi. “We are creating a massive ecosystem,” he told Business Standard’s Shailesh Dobhal. Edited excerpts: 
Vadhavan in Maharashtra will be the biggest port in India, getting an investment of ₹76,000 crore. There’s another port coming up in Nicobar as well. When do you think these ports will be completed? 
The first phase [of Vadhavan port] is expected to be completed by 2029 and second
