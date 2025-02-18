World looks to India as global adaptation leader: UNFCCC's Simon Stiell

The last Conference of the Parties (COP29) in Baku, Azerbaijan, was disappointing in terms of climate finance and adaptation efforts. All eyes are now on Brazil’s COP30 later this year to take on the task of mobilising climate finance, even as the US exit from the Paris Agreement and extreme weather events loom large. SIMON STIELL, executive secretary of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), in an exclusive emailed interview with Puja Das and Shreya Jai, says adaptation will be a focus area for all nations, urges India to accelerate its clean energy efforts, lauds the LiFE