18 nations and rising: India builds global support for its Pharmacopoeia

India is intensifying efforts to secure broader global acceptance of the Indian Pharmacopoeia (IP), aiming to push its recognition to 50 countries, even as an Ethiopian government delegation currently visiting India said it is actively studying the IP and its regulatory ecosystem.

A pharmacopoeia is an official regulatory reference published by a government or authorized body that defines legally binding standards for the quality, purity, strength, and testing of medicines. It includes detailed monographs outlining identification methods, allowable impurities, and analytical procedures for raw materials and finished drugs. By setting limits for contaminants and ensuring uniform quality control, pharmacopoeias protect