Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

2023: A year when G20 helped India solidify its place on world stage

India's focus to be the voice of Global South has earned it support in region. Some experts believe it has even changed the structure of G20 into a development organisation and not just an elite club

g20
Premium

The New Delhi Leaders’ Declaration came against the complex backdrop of interlocking crises

Ruchika Chitravanshi New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Dec 26 2023 | 11:28 PM IST

Listen to This Article

On September 9, as India clinched the G20 Leaders’ Declaration, many were left surprised by its diplomatic achievement. The grand Bharat Mandapam, bedecked and ready for this celebration days in advance, was as though aware of what was coming.

The venue became the nerve centre from where the consensus was finally forged amid complex global circumstances, which made India’s task all the more challenging.

International affairs experts feel that it was the moment India became a big stabilising force in a highly divided world, and this elevated its image of a soft power that means business like never before.

“Consensus-building has been India’s

Also Read

Embellished trees, floral works: New Delhi gets ready for G20 Summit

A look at the millet-rich culinary extravaganza that awaits G20 guests

Tharoor lauds India's sherpa after '200 hrs of non-stop negotiations' claim

Heading to India with a clear focus, says Rishi Sunak ahead of G20 Summit

G20 Summit: Cong chief Mallikarjun Kharge not invited to President's dinner

India, China follow contrasting external lending strategies: World Bank

Current account gap narrows to 1% of GDP at $8.3 bn in Q2FY24: RBI

2023 The India Story: When rupee gained currency against US dollar

12 states raise Rs. 20,759 crore through auction, Tamil Nadu tops list

Current account gap narrows to 1% of GDP at $8.3 bn in Q2FY24: RBI

Topics : G20 Indian democracy diplomacy Developed nations south india

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 26 2023 | 11:28 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveIndia vs South Africa 1st Test, Day 1Infosys Share PriceGold Silver Price TodayMicrosoft Surface Laptop Go 3 reviewIND vs SA 1st Test Playing 11Weather UpdateBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon