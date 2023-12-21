Adaptation fails to get limelight at mitigation-focused COP28 summit

Oscar winner Olivia Colman recently appeared in a satirical campaign on fossil fuels in which her character, Oblivia Coalmine, says: “So while the global temperature may go up a teensy, weensy degree or two, our profits are literally soaring. And that’s all thanks to you. So to guarantee us all a warmer, snugglier future, please keep sending your pensions our way. You know the drill. Oh fracking hell!”

There is enough scientific evidence that extreme weather events induced by global warming are increasing in frequency and intensity. Despite that, there has been no reduction in production and use of fossil fuels