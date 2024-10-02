After fire at Tata's Hosur plant, stockpiles steady iPhone production ship

The fire on Sunday at the Tata Electronics factory complex in Hosur, which is set to play a key role in Apple Inc’s plans for a major ramp-up in iPhone production, is not expected to impact iPhone assembly, especially with the peak domestic festival sales season approaching and the iPhone 16 series having become available in India from September 20.

According to sources, there is enough inventory of enclosures already at the iPhone assembly plants of Foxconn in Sriperumbudur, Tamil Nadu, Wistron (recently acquired by Tata) near Bengaluru, and Pegatron near Chennai. As a result, there is