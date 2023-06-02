Agriculture, fisheries subsidies on agenda at WTO meet in Paris next week

“Agriculture will be one of the top issues for India, along with the fisheries subsidies,” an official cited above told Business Standard.

Government officials said the meeting will be held on the sidelines of the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) meeting in Paris. The 13th ministerial conference (MC 13) will take place in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in February 2024. But next week’s meeting, though informal in nature, will be the right platform for countries to discuss some priorities for the next ministerial, they said.