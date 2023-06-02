close

Agriculture, fisheries subsidies on agenda at WTO meet in Paris next week

In the previous ministerial (MC12), India was hoping to get a permanent solution to the public stockholding issue for food security

Shreya Nandi New Delhi
Photo: Bloomberg
Last Updated : Jun 02 2023 | 6:55 PM IST
India is gearing up for a meeting with some of the trade ministers of World Trade Organization (WTO) member nations next week in Paris, where there could be discussions on crucial issues such as the public stockholding matter in agriculture, fisheries subsidies as well as WTO reforms.
Government officials said the meeting will be held on the sidelines of the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) meeting in Paris. The 13th ministerial conference (MC 13) will take place in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in February 2024. But next week’s meeting, though informal in nature, will be the right platform for countries to discuss some priorities for the next ministerial, they said.
“Agriculture will be one of the top issues for India, along with the fisheries subsidies,” an official cited above told Business Standard.
First Published: Jun 02 2023 | 6:55 PM IST

