GST 3.0: Govt plans automated refunds on lines of income-tax system

The government is looking at automating goods and services tax (GST) refunds, on the lines of the income-tax system, as part of the next stage of reforms being conceptualised under GST 3.0, a senior tax official said.

“We are hoping that maybe like income tax, we will also make refunds automated. So, it’s there in our mind,” said Shashank Priya, member (GST), Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC). He was speaking at an event organised by TIOL Knowledge Foundation (TKF). Priya, however, refused to give a deadline.

“We will have consultations