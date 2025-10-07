GST 3.0: Govt plans automated refunds on lines of income-tax system

Tuesday, October 07, 2025 | 12:05 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
GST
Refunds are also sought for amounts paid during investigation, audit or as pre-deposit at the time of appeal, when no liability is eventually established. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Monika Yadav New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 07 2025 | 12:03 AM IST

The government is looking at automating goods and services tax (GST) refunds, on the lines of the income-tax system, as part of the next stage of reforms being conceptualised under GST 3.0, a senior tax official said. 
“We are hoping that maybe like income tax, we will also make refunds automated. So, it’s there in our mind,” said Shashank Priya, member (GST), Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC). He was speaking at an event organised by TIOL Knowledge  Foundation (TKF). Priya, however, refused to give a deadline. 
 
