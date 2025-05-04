Sunday, May 04, 2025 | 11:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / BPSL liquidation: MCA, IBBI study SC order to assess IBC implications

BPSL liquidation: MCA, IBBI study SC order to assess IBC implications

"We are examining the order and seeing what learnings can be taken from there in terms of IBC regulations and processes," the government official said

Supreme Court
Premium

IBC experts said the ruling would have serious implications for the Code and could discourage applicants from submitting resolution plans due to fears that such plans might later be overturned.

Ruchika Chitravanshi Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 04 2025 | 11:53 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) and the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India (IBBI) are studying the Supreme Court order in the Bhushan Power and Steel (BPSL) matter to assess its implications for the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC), a top government official told Business Standard. 
“We are examining the order and seeing what learnings can be taken from there in terms of IBC regulations and processes,” the government official said.
  In 2021, JSW Steel had been declared the successful resolution applicant for BPSL — one of the ‘Big 12’ non-performing assets referred to the IBC by the
Topics : MCA Ministry of Corporate Affairs IBBI Bhushan Steel bhushan steel case Supreme Court

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon