Brazil COP to push for Global Stocktake, focus on transition policies

Brazilian Minister of Environment and Climate Change, Marina Silva, said COP30 will also come up with roadmap to transition away from fossil fuels, triple renewable energy and double energy efficiency

Puja Das New Delhi
Last Updated : Mar 06 2025 | 4:17 PM IST

The 2025 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP30) will push for the Global Ethical Stocktake (GST) to limit the rise in global temperature to 1.5°C and focus on adaptation and transition policies aligned to achieve it, Marina Silva, minister of the Environment and Climate Change of Brazil, said.
 
COP30, which is slated to be held in Brazil between November 10 and 21, will also come up with a roadmap to transition away from fossil fuels, deforestation, triple renewable energy and double energy efficiency, have a negotiation agenda for climate finance and implement the outcomes of the Dubai COP, Silva told
