Can grains, maize ethanol fill sugarcane juice void in blending programme?

The whole ethanol blending programme (EBP) is now all set to get delayed by a few years, with the sugar situation not looking very encouraging for the next few years.

The Centre's December 7 decision to stop production of ethanol from sugarcane juice and syrup in the 2023-24 supply year that started in November has put the entire sector and the blending programme into a quandary, with several commentators questioning whether the target of 20 per cent ethanol blend with petrol by 2025 now looking all the more distant.



To achieve the 20 per cent blend target by 2025, around 15 per cent ethanol needed to be doped with petrol by 2023-24 supply year, but most experts say that after sugarcane juice and syrup is taken away from the matrix