Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Can grains, maize ethanol fill sugarcane juice void in blending programme?

The ethanol blending programme is now all set to get delayed by a few years, with the sugar situation not looking very encouraging for the next few years

sugarcane juice, ethanol
Premium

The whole ethanol blending programme (EBP) is now all set to get delayed by a few years, with the sugar situation not looking very encouraging for the next few years.

Sanjeeb Mukherjee New Delhi
6 min read Last Updated : Dec 19 2023 | 1:39 PM IST
The Centre's December 7 decision to stop production of ethanol from sugarcane juice and syrup in the 2023-24 supply year that started in November has put the entire sector and the blending programme into a quandary, with several commentators questioning whether the target of 20 per cent ethanol blend with petrol by 2025 now looking all the more distant.
 
To achieve the 20 per cent blend target by 2025, around 15 per cent ethanol needed to be doped with petrol by 2023-24 supply year, but most experts say that after sugarcane juice and syrup is taken away from the matrix

Also Read

Ban on sugarcane juice won't affect ethanol blending targets: Officials

Sugar companies, govt eye truce on ethanol ban from sugarcane juice

We will bring vehicles that will run 100% on ethanol soon: Nitin Gadkari

Ethanol blending programme may hit supply bottleneck after successful run

Stop producing ethanol from sugarcane juice: Govt to all sugar mills

How plethora of GST notices are spoiling the ease of doing business

India may need to import sugar as planting wanes due to weak rains: Report

Goa's GSDP grew by 33% in last two decades, says CM Pramod Sawant

Govt lashes out at IMF for saying currency intervention excessive

India tops remittances table with $125 bn inflows: World Bank report

Topics : Sugarcane ethanol grains Maize

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 19 2023 | 1:39 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveIPL Auction 2024 LIVE UpdatesChina EarthquakeGold Silver Price TodayIPL Auction Top 10 Costliest PlayersPhysics WallahIPL 2024 Auction Live StreamingBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon