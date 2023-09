India's net direct tax mop-up rises 23.5% to over Rs 8.65 trillion

Rupee hits all-time closing low of 83.27 to dollar amid rise in oil prices

Outward remittances under LRS plunge 39.36% in July 2023: RBI data

Economy gaining strength, inflation to slide further in Sept: RBI report

Inflows into gold ETF hit 16-month high at Rs 1,028 crore in August

Silicon Valley outreach: India best destination, says Vaishnaw to chip cos

Revenue growth of IT firms in FY24 to be 7-9% lower than FY23: CRISIL

We have no exposure to troubled banks in the US: Blackstone-backed Mphasis

Leasing data shows BFSI sector has bounced back from pandemic lull

To paraphrase an ancient aphorism, when the United States corporate sector sneezes, Indian information technology companies catch a cold. The cold turns into pneumonia if the sector sneezing is banking,

To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com