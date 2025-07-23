Wednesday, July 23, 2025 | 07:28 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / CBAM exemption may not offer much relief to Indian steel MSMEs: Experts

CBAM exemption may not offer much relief to Indian steel MSMEs: Experts

50-tonne threshold seen as too low to ease burden; experts call for green transition or market diversification

Photo: Reuters
premium

The EU claims that this exemption will keep “99 per cent of emissions still in the CBAM scope, while exempting around 90 per cent of the importers”. (Photo: Reuters)

Md Kaifee Alam New Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : Jul 23 2025 | 7:23 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The European Union’s (EU’s) decision to exempt small traders from its Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM) got a boost with the European Parliament and Council reaching an agreement in June. However, it may not yield significant benefit for the Indian micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) sector, say industry experts.
 
The exemption, first proposed by the European Commission in February, introduces a threshold of 50 tonnes per annum for CBAM’s implementation. On June 18, it was announced that the European Parliament and Council had reached an agreement.
 
It must now formally adopt the package before it can come into force
Topics : European Union India-EU ties European Parliament Trade talks
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon