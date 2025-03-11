Centre finalising export schemes to shield exporters from US tariffs

The government is finalising the contours of new export promotion schemes that will weave in “adequate flexibilities” to cushion the impact of proposed US tariffs, including the reciprocal, a senior government official said on Tuesday.

“The new schemes will be finalised within a month’s time,” the official cited above said.

An inter-ministerial panel comprising officials from the ministry of commerce, finance and micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) are working on new support schemes for exporters under the ₹2,250 crore Export Promotion Mission announced in the Budget.

The new schemes are being designed especially for small exporters, to help them