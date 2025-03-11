Tuesday, March 11, 2025 | 08:15 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Centre finalising export schemes to shield exporters from US tariffs

Centre finalising export schemes to shield exporters from US tariffs

Exporters are seeing the worrying trend of holding back orders due to anticipation of the fear of reciprocal tariffs by the US

Illustration: Ajaya Mohanty

Shreya Nandi New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 11 2025 | 8:12 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The government is finalising the contours of new export promotion schemes that will weave in “adequate flexibilities” to cushion the impact of proposed US tariffs, including the reciprocal, a senior government official said on Tuesday.
 
“The new schemes will be finalised within a month’s time,” the official cited above said.
 
An inter-ministerial panel comprising officials from the ministry of commerce, finance and micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) are working on new support schemes for exporters under the ₹2,250 crore Export Promotion Mission announced in the Budget.
 
The new schemes are being designed especially for small exporters, to help them
