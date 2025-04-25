Centre notifies rules for GST Appellate Tribunal to make it operational

In a major step towards making the Goods and Services Tax Appellate Tribunal (GSTAT) functional, the Ministry of Finance has notified the GST Appellate Tribunal (Procedure) Rules, 2025, which have been made effective from April 24, 2025.

These rules make it mandatory to file all appeals online through the GSTAT portal, along with a certified copy of the order being appealed against. The GSTAT is the appellate authority established under the Central Goods and Services Tax Act, 2017, to hear various appeals under the said Act and the respective State/Union Territories GST Acts against the orders of the first appellate