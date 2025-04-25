Friday, April 25, 2025 | 07:53 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / Centre notifies rules for GST Appellate Tribunal to make it operational

Centre notifies rules for GST Appellate Tribunal to make it operational

Authorised representatives, including lawyers and tax professionals, must submit a power of attorney before representing clients

CGST Act set to see key amendments in Budget session
Premium

Sandeep Sehgal, partner – tax at AKM Global, said the rules will bring uniformity, shorten litigation timelines, and ensure faster resolution of GST disputes, benefiting both taxpayers and the system

Monika Yadav
4 min read Last Updated : Apr 25 2025 | 7:50 PM IST

Listen to This Article

In a major step towards making the Goods and Services Tax Appellate Tribunal (GSTAT) functional, the Ministry of Finance has notified the GST Appellate Tribunal (Procedure) Rules, 2025, which have been made effective from April 24, 2025.
 
These rules make it mandatory to file all appeals online through the GSTAT portal, along with a certified copy of the order being appealed against. The GSTAT is the appellate authority established under the Central Goods and Services Tax Act, 2017, to hear various appeals under the said Act and the respective State/Union Territories GST Acts against the orders of the first appellate
Topics : GST tax Taxation Appellate tribunals

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon