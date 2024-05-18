Centre's new electric vehicle policy to be open to all companies

2 min read Last Updated : May 18 2024 | 12:29 AM IST

The Centre plans to allow all companies, including existing automakers, to make greenfield investment commitments under the recently announced electric vehicle (EV) policy, a senior government official said on Friday.

This will be clarified and announced as part of the detailed guidelines that are being finalised by the heavy industries ministry. “The

second round of industry consultations will start,” the official said.



The comment comes close to a month after US-based EV major Tesla’s Elon Musk canceled plans to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi stating “very heavy Tesla obligations”. His visit will be delayed to later this year.