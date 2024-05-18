Business Standard
Centre's new electric vehicle policy to be open to all companies

The policy primarily aimed to boost EV manufacturing in the country by top global players such as Tesla, VinFast, BYD among others

Shreya Nandi New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 18 2024 | 12:29 AM IST

The Centre plans to allow all companies, including existing automakers, to make greenfield investment commitments under the recently announced electric vehicle (EV) policy, a senior government official said on Friday.

This will be clarified and announced as part of the detailed guidelines that are being finalised by the heavy industries ministry. “The 
second round of industry consultations will start,” the official said.
 
The comment comes close to a month after US-based EV major Tesla’s Elon Musk canceled plans to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi stating “very heavy Tesla obligations”. His visit will be delayed to later this year.
First Published: May 18 2024 | 12:28 AM IST

