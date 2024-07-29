Centre plans to hold workshops for states on labour code sensitisation

In a move to build capacity and acclimatise state governments with the new labour codes, the Ministry of Labour and Employment is planning to conduct training workshops for state government labour officials once the Budget session of Parliament is over, sources aware of the development told Business Standard.

“In our discussions with state officials, it is observed that many states have yet to fully grasp the objectives and complexities of the new labour codes. In some states, the draft rules formulated under these codes diverge in both nature and scope from the central laws, rendering the entire