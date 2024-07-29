Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Centre plans to hold workshops for states on labour code sensitisation

West Bengal, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Lakshadweep, and Dadra and Nagar Haveli are yet to formulate rules under any of the codes

labour skill employment
Premium

Representative Picture

Shreya NandiShiva Rajora New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 29 2024 | 6:23 PM IST

Listen to This Article

In a move to build capacity and acclimatise state governments with the new labour codes, the Ministry of Labour and Employment is planning to conduct training workshops for state government labour officials once the Budget session of Parliament is over, sources aware of the development told Business Standard.

“In our discussions with state officials, it is observed that many states have yet to fully grasp the objectives and complexities of the new labour codes. In some states, the draft rules formulated under these codes diverge in both nature and scope from the central laws, rendering the entire

Also Read

Karnataka govt set to introduce draft Bill to protect gig workers' rights

Govt looks to launch new index ranking states by their labour standards

Labour reforms

Boost enforcement mechanism to prevent child labour: Centre to states, UTs

Fast-track framing of rules under new labour codes, Centre tells states

Topics : labour Law Labourer Work culture

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 29 2024 | 6:20 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayParis Olympics 2024 LIVEParliament Season LIVELatest News LIVESearchGPTGold-Silver Price TodayBelated ITROlympics 2024 Budget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon