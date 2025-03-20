Thursday, March 20, 2025 | 07:03 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / Chhattisgarh govt expands mineral exploration with 13 new projects

Chhattisgarh govt expands mineral exploration with 13 new projects

Initial surveys estimate reserves of 283 million tonnes (mt) of limestone, 67 mt of iron ore, and 300,000 tonnes of bauxite, a senior official of state mineral resources department said

mining minerals mines
Premium

R Krishna Das Raipur
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 20 2025 | 7:00 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Chhattisgarh government has initiated exploration projects for 13 minerals across the state. These include limestone, bauxite, iron ore, and graphite.
 
Initial surveys estimate reserves of 283 million tonnes (mt) of limestone, 67 mt of iron ore, and 300,000 tonnes of bauxite, a senior official of state mineral resources department said.
 
Exploration projects for gold, graphite, and glauconite are also underway. A proposal has been sent to the Department of Atomic Energy for uranium exploration in Jajawal village of Surajpur district.
 
According to the officer, Coal Bed Methane exploration licences have been granted to Vedanta and Oilmax in Korea district,
Topics : Chhattisgarh minerals Mining industry

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon