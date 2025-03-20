Chhattisgarh govt expands mineral exploration with 13 new projects

The Chhattisgarh government has initiated exploration projects for 13 minerals across the state. These include limestone, bauxite, iron ore, and graphite.

Initial surveys estimate reserves of 283 million tonnes (mt) of limestone, 67 mt of iron ore, and 300,000 tonnes of bauxite, a senior official of state mineral resources department said.

Exploration projects for gold, graphite, and glauconite are also underway. A proposal has been sent to the Department of Atomic Energy for uranium exploration in Jajawal village of Surajpur district.

According to the officer, Coal Bed Methane exploration licences have been granted to Vedanta and Oilmax in Korea district,