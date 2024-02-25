Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

City rents pinch more than before: Household consumption expenditure survey

Share in expenditure higher than previous consumption expenditure survey reports dating back to at least 1999-2000

house rent
Premium

Sachin P Mampatta Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 25 2024 | 7:31 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The average person living in an Indian city allocates more of her budget to paying rent than ten, or even twenty years ago.

The share of rent in the monthly per capita consumption expenditure (MPCE) for urban India rose to 6.56 per cent, according to the latest Household Consumption Expenditure Survey (HCES) in 2022-23. 

This was the highest it has been in similar surveys going back to at least 1999-2000. It was 4.46 per cent at the turn of the millennium.

The government released data on India’s consumption patterns on Saturday.

The last available numbers are from 2011-12-around a decade

Also Read

Managing rent, setting up investment strategy: Top personal finance stories

PNB Housing reaches loan book size of Rs 1,000 crore for affordable homes

Recovery signs in rural consumption, but stress remains: Kantar report

Household savings fall to decades low, borrowing rises: RBI data

Realty reality: Will luxury housing in India lose its sheen in 2024?

Shipping rates volatile in February amid Red Sea crisis, shows data

Number of M&A deals in India falls 10% to 793 in 2023, says PwC report

Rs 2,000 notes withdrawal: Currency-in-circulation growth dips to 3.7%

Imports of paper, paperboards rise 37% in Apr-Dec FY23, says IPMA

Exports venturing into uncharted territories of Africa, Asia, Europe: Govt

Topics : Homes on rent Urban rental housing policy

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 25 2024 | 7:25 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayFarmers Protest Live UpdatesLatest News LiveIND vs ENG 4th Test Day 1 LIVE SCOREShaitaan TrailerVodafone Idea Share PriceGold PriceHiranandani GroupBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon