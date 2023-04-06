Clean energy infrastructure may be included in harmonized master list

“The economy from 2012 (when the Master List was first made) to today has undergone a sea change. Sectors keep evolving and new sectors keep emerging. Digital infra is an example, and so is clean energy infra. The committee will take a holistic view and offer its recommendations,” said a senior government official.

This is part of the efforts by the central government — as announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her 2023-24 Union Budget — to overhaul the list to reflect the economic realities and priorities of the current and future decades.