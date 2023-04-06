Clean energy infrastructure may be included in harmonized master list

The Centre is looking to include new clean energy ‘sunrise’ sectors with thriving potential into the Harmonized Master List of Infrastructure, Business Standard has learnt. These could include renewable energy infrastructure (infra) across wind, solar, hydrogen, and digital infra sub-sectors.
This is part of the efforts by the central government — as announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her 2023-24 Union Budget — to overhaul the list to reflect the economic realities and priorities of the current and future decades.
“The economy from 2012 (when the Master List was first made) to today has undergone a sea change. Sectors keep evolving and new sectors keep emerging. Digital infra is an example, and so is clean energy infra. The committee will take a holistic view and offer its recommendations,” said a senior government official.
