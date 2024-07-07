Business Standard
Commerce ministry targets $100 billion electronics, textile exports by FY30

Pharmaceutical exports are targeted to double to $55 billion by FY30, from $27.84 billion in FY24, focusing on drug formulations and biologicals

Surajeet Das Gupta New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 07 2024 | 10:21 PM IST

The Ministry of Commerce and Industry held discussions last week on export targets for key sectors for 2029-30 (FY30), with representatives from export promotion councils.

The meeting, attended by Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal, Secretary of the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade, top officials from the Directorate General of Foreign Trade, and others, focused on achieving $100 billion in exports of electronics and textiles, more than doubling exports in pharmaceuticals and organic/inorganic chemical, and achieving sizeable growth in agriculture and allied products.
 
Topics : electronics policy Textile exports Commerce ministry Foreign trade policy

First Published: Jul 07 2024 | 10:21 PM IST

