Commerce ministry targets $100 billion electronics, textile exports by FY30

The Ministry of Commerce and Industry held discussions last week on export targets for key sectors for 2029-30 (FY30), with representatives from export promotion councils.

The meeting, attended by Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal, Secretary of the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade, top officials from the Directorate General of Foreign Trade, and others, focused on achieving $100 billion in exports of electronics and textiles, more than doubling exports in pharmaceuticals and organic/inorganic chemical, and achieving sizeable growth in agriculture and allied products.



However, a questionnaire sent to the ministry did not receive any