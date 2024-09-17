Business Standard
Home / Economy / News / Conflict to cooperation: US-India trade hits 'high watermark' under Biden

Conflict to cooperation: US-India trade hits 'high watermark' under Biden

During PM Modi's state visit in June last year, the United States and India announced resolutions on key trade issues, including the termination of six disputes

Illustration: Ajay Mohanty
Premium

Illustration: Ajay Mohanty

Asit Ranjan Mishra New Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : Sep 17 2024 | 4:47 PM IST
In the Business-20 event during India’s G20 presidency last year in August, Trade Minister Piyush Goyal, who donned the hat of a moderator, quizzed his counterpart, the United States Trade Representative (USTR) Katherine Tai, on whether it would be fair to say that both sides now have the best relationship ever in their history.

“The quality of engagement, the huge respect, and the huge amount of confidence that was generated during the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the US and the bonding between President Biden and Modi. Does all of this reflect possibly the best

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon