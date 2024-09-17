Conflict to cooperation: US-India trade hits 'high watermark' under Biden

In the Business-20 event during India’s G20 presidency last year in August, Trade Minister Piyush Goyal, who donned the hat of a moderator, quizzed his counterpart, the United States Trade Representative (USTR) Katherine Tai, on whether it would be fair to say that both sides now have the best relationship ever in their history.

“The quality of engagement, the huge respect, and the huge amount of confidence that was generated during the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the US and the bonding between President Biden and Modi. Does all of this reflect possibly the best