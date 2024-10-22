Business Standard
CPSE dividend likely to cross record FY24 tally; Rs 29K cr in kitty so far

Govt may garner Rs 65,000 crore in FY25

The Centre may overshoot the Rs 56,260 crore target for dividend receipts from central public-sector enterprises (CPSEs) set for FY25 and is likely to end up getting around Rs 65,000 crore this financial year, according to a senior government officia
Harsh Kumar Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 22 2024 | 12:29 AM IST

The Centre may overshoot the Rs 56,260 crore target for dividend receipts from central public-sector enterprises (CPSEs) set for FY25 and is likely to end up getting around Rs 65,000 crore this financial year, according to a senior government official.

This excludes dividend from nationalised banks and financial institutions.

As on October 21, the Centre collected Rs 28,913 crore as dividend and other investment from CPSEs, accounting for over 50 per cent of the Budget Estimate for FY25. Against the Revised Estimate of Rs 50,000 crore for FY24, dividend from CPSEs yielded the Centre Rs 63,749 crore, the highest
