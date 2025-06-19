Thursday, June 19, 2025 | 06:17 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Petroleum product export earnings fell 13.4% to $3.3 bn in May: PPAC

Lower global crude prices reduced May petroleum export earnings to $3.3 billion even as outbound and import volumes rose and crude processing remained steady

Subhayan Chakraborty New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 19 2025 | 6:15 PM IST

Despite a rise in outbound trade volumes, lower global crude oil prices pulled down earnings from the export of refined petroleum products in May, latest data released by the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell (PPAC) showed. Receipts from petroleum exports fell 13.15 per cent to $3.3 billion in May, down from $3.8 billion in May 2024.
 
In May, Brent crude prices hovered between $60 and $62 per barrel, compared to $80 per barrel a year earlier. As a result, there was a fall in the export of aviation turbine fuel and high speed diesel. In contrast, earnings had risen by
