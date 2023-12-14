Sensex (1.34%)
70514.20 + 929.60
Nifty (1.23%)
21182.70 + 256.35
Nifty Midcap (1.31%)
45534.30 + 587.00
Nifty Smallcap (0.98%)
6880.45 + 66.70
Nifty Bank (1.36%)
47732.30 + 640.05
Heatmap

Cryptocurrency adoption high in India, says IMF MD Kristalina Georgieva

Says high adoption may undermine macro-financial stability

kristalina georgieva
Premium

Kristalina Georgieva MD, IMF

Asit Ranjan Mishra New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Dec 14 2023 | 11:20 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said on Thursday that cryptocurrency (crypto) asset adoption is high in countries like India, and the challenge is that high crypto asset adoption could undermine macrofinancial stability.

Speaking at an international conference on digital money in Seoul, Georgieva mentioned that crypto assets can undermine monetary policy transmission of changing interest rates. They could also circumvent capital flow management measures, such as limits on foreign currency holdings, and undermine fiscal sustainability if tax collection becomes volatile or more difficult to enforce.

“Crypto asset adoption is high, especially in emerging market economies like India, Nigeria, and Vietnam, according to Chainalysis, though data is scarce. In Brazil, for every 100 reals spent on foreign

Also Read

What are cryptocurrency exchanges and how do they work? All details here

WATCH: IMF chief Georgieva shakes a leg with folk dancers at Delhi Airport

Filing ITR for crypto gains: Here's your guide on taxation for VDAs

Inflation could remain high for longer: IMF director Kristalina Georgieva

Galaxy Unpacked 2023 Seoul: Samsung to announce 2023 foldables on July 26

Sharp improvement in liquidity expected from January 2024: India Ratings

5 years after taking charge, RBI guv Das faces 'inflation at 4%' challenge

India's logistics cost 7.8-8.9% of GDP in FY22, shows govt survey

At Rs 10.6 trillion, net direct tax collection rises 23.4% in Apr-Nov

Indian oil product demand growth to slow ahead: International Energy Agency

Topics : IMF Kristalina Georgieva cryptocurrency Seoul

First Published: Dec 14 2023 | 10:48 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveDelhi Air QualitySecurity Breach in ParliamentGold Silver Price Today2001 Parliament attackUPSC CMS Exam 2023MyntraBudget 2024

Companies

Foxconn set to open its first iPhone assembly plant in Bengaluru in AprilVedanta Resources secures debt refinancing worth $1.25 billion: Report

Technology News

Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro to get on-device AI for live translation: ReportWhatsApp rolls out feature to pin messages within one-on-one, group chats

India News

Delhi AQI: Air quality in several parts of Delhi 'very poor' on ThursdayMain conspirator somebody else in Parliament security breach: Report

Economy News

India-US relationship has moved in positive direction, says USISPF chiefHere to enhance partnership between EFTA, India: Norway's trade minister
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPLICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi League 2023Pro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon