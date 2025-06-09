Datanomics: Population burden limits India's economic growth gains

India is on the verge of becoming a $4 trillion economy. In doing so, it is set to overtake Japan in terms of gross domestic product (GDP), becoming the world’s fourth-largest economy. However, beneath this milestone lies a deeper concern: While India as a nation grows richer, its average citizen remains far behind in terms of income — even if it were distributed equally. The gap between GDP and individual prosperity is striking, especially when compared with other major economies. A key factor is India’s population — now the largest in the world after surpassing China, according to the UN