Monday, June 09, 2025 | 11:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / Datanomics: Population burden limits India's economic growth gains

Datanomics: Population burden limits India's economic growth gains

The gap between the GDP and individual prosperity is striking, especially when compared with other major economies

Economic policy, population, GDP, United Nations
premium

While India as a nation grows richer, its average citizen remains far behind in terms of income — even if it were distributed equally

Shikha Chaturvedi New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 09 2025 | 11:07 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India is on the verge of becoming a $4 trillion economy. In doing so, it is set to overtake Japan in terms of gross domestic product (GDP), becoming the world’s fourth-largest economy. However, beneath this milestone lies a deeper concern: While India as a nation grows richer, its average citizen remains far behind in terms of income — even if it were distributed equally. The gap between GDP and individual prosperity is striking, especially when compared with other major economies. A key factor is India’s population — now the largest in the world after surpassing China, according to the UN
Topics : Economic policy population GDP United Nations
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon