Datanomics: Is it time for the private sector to step up investments?

It is widely believed that investments these days are generally driven by the government as the private sector is yet to show its animal spirit

The contribution of non-financial private corporations to investments fell to at least seven-year low in 2023-24, but still accounted for one-third of the total.

Indivjal Dhasmana
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 22 2025 | 11:36 PM IST

The government has timed the GST rationalisation well. Shraadh — a 15-day period when people avoid buying new products — ended Sunday, ushering in Navaratri when people usually go on a shopping spree. This, along with an increase in the personal income tax exemption limit under the new tax regime to ₹12 lakh in the recent Budget would leave people with ₹2.5 trillion extra money, said PM Narendra Modi.  He expects this “savings festival” and GST reforms to boost spending by the people and accelerate investments.  It is widely believed that investments these days are being driven by the government.
