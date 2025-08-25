Monday, August 25, 2025 | 11:26 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Demand to reinforce steel MSMEs amid rising costs: Crisil SME Tracker

Demand to reinforce steel MSMEs amid rising costs: Crisil SME Tracker

The production of long steel increased 8.7 per cent Y-o-Y in Q1FY26, with mid and small steel mills accounting for 72.4 per cent of this production

However, it is noticed that several small mills have either expanded capacity or integrated upstream or downstream capacities, thus moving out of the MSME bucket. | Photo: Bloomberg

Crisil Intelligence Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 25 2025 | 11:20 PM IST

The Indian steel industry’s demand is expected to grow 8.5-9.5 per cent in 2025-26 (FY26), exceeding the decadal compound annual growth rate of 7 per cent. While healthy demand from the infrastructure and construction sectors and reduced steel imports will fortify crude steel production, expected to grow 10-12 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y), the industry, specifically the mid and small steel manufacturers, may need to brace for rising costs.  
A sizeable share of the infrastructure-related demand will emanate from the government’s budgetary capex push through the core ministries — railways, roads, rural and urban development, power, renewable energy and civil aviation.
