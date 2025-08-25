Demand to reinforce steel MSMEs amid rising costs: Crisil SME Tracker

The Indian steel industry’s demand is expected to grow 8.5-9.5 per cent in 2025-26 (FY26), exceeding the decadal compound annual growth rate of 7 per cent. While healthy demand from the infrastructure and construction sectors and reduced steel imports will fortify crude steel production, expected to grow 10-12 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y), the industry, specifically the mid and small steel manufacturers, may need to brace for rising costs.

A sizeable share of the infrastructure-related demand will emanate from the government’s budgetary capex push through the core ministries — railways, roads, rural and urban development, power, renewable energy and civil aviation.