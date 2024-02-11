Sensex (    %)
                        
Digital competition law committee asked to consider MCA's draft bill

The draft bill draws significantly from the digital markets law of the European Union.

Illustration: Ajay Mohanty

Ruchika Chitravanshi New Delhi
Last Updated : Feb 11 2024 | 11:48 AM IST

The Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) has circulated a draft Digital Competition Bill, introducing ex ante regulations that mandate digital entities to ensure interoperability, data sharing, and portability among the members of the Committee for Digital Competition Law (CDCL), according to official sources.

The government aims to build consensus on the proposed legislation, which, among other provisions, sets forth qualitative and quantitative criteria for identifying Systemically Important Digital Intermediaries (SIDIs), sources mentioned.

The draft bill draws significantly from the digital markets law of the European Union.

A report on the draft will be finalised by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs shortly after consultations

Competition Act competition law Ministry of Corporate Affairs European Union

First Published: Feb 11 2024 | 11:47 AM IST

