Private sector likely to get limited access to Gati Shakti portal

With an eye on national security and data privacy, the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) has finalised a draft framework for sharing the Gati Shakti national masterplan data with the private sector.
The framework will entail details of the extent of “viewing rights”, as well as access rights to social and economic infrastructure-related data with a private entity.
Currently, only state and central government ministries and departments can access the portal for detailed planning and implementation of infrastructure connectivity projects in a time-bound manner.
