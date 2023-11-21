Sensex (0.42%)
65930.77 + 275.62
Nifty (0.45%)
19783.40 + 89.40
Nifty Midcap (0.06%)
41883.50 + 27.05
Nifty Smallcap (-0.07%)
6459.55 -4.75
Nifty Bank (0.24%)
43689.15 + 104.20
Heatmap

Draft mineral auction rules: Single bidder to be allowed in second attempt

The proposed amendments would enable the awarding of contracts even if only one technical bidder participates in the second attempt of the auction process

critical minerals
Premium

Nitin Kumar New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Nov 21 2023 | 7:06 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Centre has unveiled the Draft Mineral (Auction) Second Amendment Rules, 2023, signalling a significant shift in the bidding regulations for mining contracts.

The proposed alterations have introduced a significant relaxation, overturning the previous mandate requiring a minimum of three technically qualified bidders for the auction's progression. This amendment aims to streamline and maintain the auction process, especially in situations with restricted participation, ultimately accelerating the allocation of mining contracts.

The proposed amendments would enable the awarding of contracts even if only one technical bidder participates in the second attempt of the auction process.

Also Read

New regulations to boost mineral mining and revenue sharing in India

Madhya Pradesh auctions 22 mineral blocks, to earn Rs 38,100 crore

Bill introduced to start private mining of deep-seated critical minerals

Madhya Pradesh govt notifies record 51 mineral blocks for auction

RBI Policy: With unanimous vote, MPC keeps repo rate unchanged at 6.5%

SC suggests excluding farmers burning stubble from MSP structure

G20 virtual summit to discuss development, critical global challenges

FDI equity inflows decreased by 24% to $20.48 bn in Apr-Sep 2023: Data

Economy lost momentum by 80-100 bps in Q2 to 6.8-7%, say analysts

Upcoming wedding season likely to generate Rs 4.7 trillion business: CAIT

Topics : Draft National Mineral Policy mineral sector Mining industry

First Published: Nov 21 2023 | 7:06 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveIndia vs Australia T20s full scheduleTelangana Assembly elections 2023 LIVERajasthan Assembly elections 2023 LIVEState Assembly polls 2023 LIVE UpdatesInnova Hycross GX Limited EditionGold-Silver Price TodayDelhi Air Quality

Elections 2023

CM Gehlot accuses BJP of religious agenda ahead of Rajasthan polls 2023BJP toppled Congress govt in MP by purchasing MLAs: Rahul Gandhi in MP

World Cup 2023

IND vs AUS LIVE SCORE, World Cup 2023 Final UpdatesICC Cricket WC 2023: Disney Star wants to make Rs 30L from 10-sec ad slots

India News

Delhi's air quality 'very poor', vehicular emissions largest contributorDiwali eve: Mumbai airport handles record 1,032 flights on November 11

Economy News

Despite visa hurdles, Indian student enrollment in US hits all-time highHere's why India and UK are acting like cowards on the free trade agreement
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon