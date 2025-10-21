Tuesday, October 21, 2025 | 05:57 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Draft policy recasts labour ministry role from regulator to job facilitator

Draft policy recasts labour ministry role from regulator to job facilitator

In a significant overhaul, the draft Shram Shakti Niti 2025 reimagines the labour ministry's role but skips over how, or if, it will encode the four existing labour codes into the new policy

workforce, employment, skilled labour
The Shram Shakti policy, however, is quiet on what happens to the labour codes if the new policy is implemented, and how it would mesh with states' interests. | Image: Bloomberg

Shiva Rajora New Delhi
6 min read Last Updated : Oct 21 2025 | 5:45 PM IST

Earlier this month, the Union labour ministry released the draft Shram Shakti Niti 2025 - the first ever national labour and employment policy. In doing so, it also seeks to make a paradigm shift in India’s labour governance: the labour ministry will now be reimagined as an 'employment facilitator' instead of the regulatory role it has traditionally played.
 
The draft policy, which is open for public consultation and feedback, envisages a technology-driven, worker-centric framework - anchored in universal social security, artificial intelligence (AI)-based job matching, and digital compliance - aimed at transforming India’s fragmented labour ecosystem into an integrated, transparent,
