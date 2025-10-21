Draft policy recasts labour ministry role from regulator to job facilitator

Earlier this month, the Union labour ministry released the draft Shram Shakti Niti 2025 - the first ever national labour and employment policy. In doing so, it also seeks to make a paradigm shift in India’s labour governance: the labour ministry will now be reimagined as an 'employment facilitator' instead of the regulatory role it has traditionally played.

The draft policy, which is open for public consultation and feedback, envisages a technology-driven, worker-centric framework - anchored in universal social security, artificial intelligence (AI)-based job matching, and digital compliance - aimed at transforming India’s fragmented labour ecosystem into an integrated, transparent,