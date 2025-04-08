Dubai offers Indian companies a low-tariff launchpad into emerging markets

The United Arab Emirates’ (UAE) Dubai is positioning itself as a springboard for Indian companies looking to tap into fast-growing emerging markets and Africa, banking on lower tariffs, long-standing trade relations, and a shared vision for regional economic growth, said Mohammad Ali Rashid Lootah, president and chief executive officer, Dubai Chambers, at the Dubai-India Business Forum held in Mumbai today.

“From a business point of view, this will be a great opportunity for Indian businesses to use Dubai as a hub. It might be difficult to memorise all of the tariffs that were out, but definitely the UAE and Dubai