Dubai offers Indian companies a low-tariff launchpad into emerging markets

Mohammad Ali Rashid Lootah added that with strong trade ties that go back to the age of the spice and silk routes, both the countries can collaborate to meet the growing demand in emerging markets

H.E. Mohammad Ali Rashid Lootah, President & CEO, Dubai Chambers (PHOTO: KAMLESH PEDNEKAR)
Premium

Jaden Mathew Paul Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 08 2025 | 5:22 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The United Arab Emirates’ (UAE) Dubai is positioning itself as a springboard for Indian companies looking to tap into fast-growing emerging markets and Africa, banking on lower tariffs, long-standing trade relations, and a shared vision for regional economic growth, said Mohammad Ali Rashid Lootah, president and chief executive officer, Dubai Chambers, at the Dubai-India Business Forum held in Mumbai today.
 
“From a business point of view, this will be a great opportunity for Indian businesses to use Dubai as a hub. It might be difficult to memorise all of the tariffs that were out, but definitely the UAE and Dubai
Topics : Dubai tariffs India UAE Indian companies trade policy

