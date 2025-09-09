E-way bill tally hit 129 million in August, second only to July record

The generation of e-way bills — electronic permits required for transporting goods worth over ₹50,000 within or across states — stood at 129.13 million in August, marking the second-highest monthly tally on record. This follows July’s all-time high of 131.91 million. Year-on-year, e-way bill generation rose 22.5 per cent, while it declined sequentially by 2.15 per cent from July, according to Goods and Services Tax Network (GSTN) data.

Experts credit the sustained momentum to the imposition of 50 per cent US tariffs, which came into effect on August 27, and to domestic demand powered by the festival season.

“The higher