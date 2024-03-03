EAM S Jaishankar's Japan, Korea visits to focus on semiconductor push

Strengthening the semiconductor supply chain and pitching India as a viable destination for chip manufacturing will be External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar's priorities during his four-day visit to South Korea and Japan beginning Tuesday, said people in the know.

While Jaishankar will officially be visiting Seoul for two days to attend the 10th India-Republic of Korea Joint Commission Meeting, he will also be meeting South Korean dignitaries, heads of think tanks and Indian community members.

“Some of these meetings will discuss how to bring together the semiconductor trade between both the nations,” a diplomatic source said.

Semiconductors are essential components