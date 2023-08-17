Power demand heats up to record high of 233 Gw due to rising temperatures

India experienced a new peak in power demand, reaching a record 233 gigawatt (Gw) on Wednesday due to rising temperatures as the monsoon retreats across the country. As the formidable El Niño weather phenomenon reaches India, power demand is projected to remain elevated until October.

This is also expected to exert pressure on domestic coal supply, as the months of August to October are crucial for the coal supply chain. Typically, during these months, coal supply decreases due to a reduction in power demand. However, with changing climatic patterns and warm to hot temperatures expected across