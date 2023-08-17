Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Sensex (-0.59%)
65151.02 -388.40
Nifty (-0.51%)
19365.25 -99.75
Nifty Midcap (0.25%)
37895.50 + 93.85
Nifty Smallcap (0.22%)
5341.35 + 11.75
Nifty Bank (-0.13%)
43891.35 -55.05
Heatmap

Power demand heats up to record high of 233 Gw due to rising temperatures

Experts believe prolonged hot weather would keep the electricity demand pushing up. This would drive demand for coal

power, power demand
Premium

Sanjeeb MukherjeeShreya Jai New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Aug 17 2023 | 11:15 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

India experienced a new peak in power demand, reaching a record 233 gigawatt (Gw) on Wednesday due to rising temperatures as the monsoon retreats across the country. As the formidable El Niño weather phenomenon reaches India, power demand is projected to remain elevated until October.

This is also expected to exert pressure on domestic coal supply, as the months of August to October are crucial for the coal supply chain. Typically, during these months, coal supply decreases due to a reduction in power demand. However, with changing climatic patterns and warm to hot temperatures expected across

Also Read

El Nino likely to keep monsoon rains below normal, says Skymet

IMD disagrees with Skymet, says India will have a normal monsoon this year

Monsoon rains over Kerala likely in next 48 hours, says IMD forecast

India's El Nino silver lining: Resilience to poor rainfall improving

India vs West Indies 2nd Test: Weather likely to play spoilsport on Day 1

Sustainable, planned stay with Indian food: What Indian travellers want

Investment cycle gaining momentum, envisaged capex to jump over 80%: RBI

Oil rises on strong travel demand, China's move to soothe economic woes

ESIC added 2.02 million members, 24,298 new establishments in June

Participation of non-bank entities in govt debt mkt rose during pandemic

Topics : El Nino Monsoon in India power demand forecast

First Published: Aug 17 2023 | 11:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News Live UpdatesGold-Silver PriceChandrayaan-3Stock to Watch TodayMP BJP Candidate ListChhattisgarh BJP Candidate ListIRE vs IND 1st T20 Playing 11ONGCUniform Civil Code

Companies News

Infosys Foundation announces STEM scholarship for underprivileged girlsAirtel Payments Bank revenue grows 41% to Rs 400 cr in Q1, profit up 143%

Election News

Chhattisgarh Assembly elections: BJP announces first list of 21 candidatesMadhya Pradesh Assembly polls: BJP releases first list of 39 candidates

Technology News

New York bans TikTok on government devices citing 'security concerns'OpenAI acquires start-up Global Illumination to work on ChatGPT, products

Economy News

E-buses to rly track work, Union Cabinet approves Rs 1.18 trillion plansIndia's fuel sales slow down due to monsoon rains, shows prelim data
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan Election 2023Telangana Election 2023Madhya Pradesh Election 2023Chhattisgarh Election 2023Mizoram Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024BudgetAssembly Election 2023
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon